WATCH LIVE: Hawaii Supreme Court discuss the matter of inmates in custody amid coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Supreme Court hearing discusses the matter of individuals in custody of the state of Hawaii.
The Office of the Public Defender filed a second petition seeking the immediate release of vulnerable and low-risk incarcerated people on Wednesday night. This comes after more than 70 cases were found to be present at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, where mass testing is now underway.
