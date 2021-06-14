Hawaii State Veterans Summit to be held virtually

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2021 Hawaii State Veterans Summit will be held on free weekly workshops on Zoom starting June 22.

The workshops will be on Tuesdays and Fridays through the end of July.

Veterans can get their questions answered at these sessions from Veterans Administration representativs, healthcare counselors, and financial planners.

The first summit in 2019 was at the Hawaii Convention Center.

The summit is a collaboration between The Hawaii Office of Veterans Services, the Hawaii Veterans Foundation, and AARP.

For details visit https://hawaiiveteransfoundation.org/