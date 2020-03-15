Hawaii State Public Library System cancels events, programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Public Library System announced that it will implement a few changes to library service beginning March 16, 2020, through the rest of the month:
- All programs and events will be canceled at all 51 locations
- All external meetings scheduled in Library meeting rooms will be canceled or rescheduled
- Bookmobile Services will be suspended
- To reduce exposure, HSPLS is following best sanitation practices for workplaces, as well as pulling toys and other difficult-to-sanitize items from public areas
- Patrons will have two automatic renewals on library items that are eligible for renewal
- Donations from the public will not be accepted at any location
HSPLS encourages everyone to check out HSPLS’ many digital resources, including e-books and e-audiobooks, online classes, and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines, which are available 24/7 via their website www.librarieshawaii.org.
HSPLS is monitoring all State and federal information and guidance, and re-evaluating its services daily. Patrons can stay updated on changes to HSPLS services on our website. You can also follow HSPLS on Twitter and Facebook to stay updated.