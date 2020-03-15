Hawaii State Public Library System cancels events, programs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Public Library System announced that it will implement a few changes to library service beginning March 16, 2020, through the rest of the month:

All programs and events will be canceled at all 51 locations

All external meetings scheduled in Library meeting rooms will be canceled or rescheduled

Bookmobile Services will be suspended

To reduce exposure, HSPLS is following best sanitation practices for workplaces, as well as pulling toys and other difficult-to-sanitize items from public areas

Patrons will have two automatic renewals on library items that are eligible for renewal

Donations from the public will not be accepted at any location

HSPLS encourages everyone to check out HSPLS’ many digital resources, including e-books and e-audiobooks, online classes, and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines, which are available 24/7 via their website www.librarieshawaii.org.

HSPLS is monitoring all State and federal information and guidance, and re-evaluating its services daily. Patrons can stay updated on changes to HSPLS services on our website. You can also follow HSPLS on Twitter and Facebook to stay updated.