‘Make smart choices’: Hawaii health director urges residents to get their booster shots amid COVID surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of new COVID-19 cases on Oahu has surged nearly fivefold in the past two weeks. The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) is now urging residents to get their booster shots as it sees more breakthrough cases.

DOH health director Dr. Libby Char said the state had a seven-day average of 297 cases on Friday, Dec. 17, compared to 99 cases on Dec. 2, when the first case of omicron was detected in Hawaii.

Dr. Char said the surge is due to a mix of delta and omicron variant cases. There are currently 31 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state as of Thursday night — all of the cases are limited to Oahu. The 17 pending cases are also believed to be on Oahu. However, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t already reached neighbor islands.

“Omicron appears to be more easily transmitted, and it appears right now it is less virulent, but don’t be fooled into thinking that it won’t affect our hospitals and our families,” Dr. Char said. “Perhaps the numbers in the hospitals may end up being worse than delta.”

Dr. Char said getting a third dose is “tremendously important” because it takes our neutralizing antibody levels and shoots it very high to provide us better protection. Still, it does not make us invincible, she added.

The state health director advises residents to have a plan if they get infected.

“Make smart choices. Please celebrate the holidays, but celebrate them responsibly, and spend time with your family and friends, and do so safely,” Dr. Char said. “You can very much control your risk of exposure to COVID and you can limit whether or not you get sick if you do happen to get exposed.”

The increase in travel — including residents returning from their Thanksgiving trips — and people going out more to enjoy holiday activities in large gatherings are contributing factors to the surge the state is seeing now, Dr. Char added. Taking off your mask at concerts and meeting family or friends you haven’t seen in a while will increase your risk to exposure.

Travel is expected to increase again for the Christmas holiday, but Gov. David Ige on Friday said there are no changes to the Safe Travels program at this time. He is, however, asking Hawaii Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara to reevaluate the dismissal of approximately 500 Hawaii National Guardsmen (HING) who have been supporting the state’s COVID mission, such as screening travelers at the state’s airports.

A “Mahalo Ceremony” that was scheduled to dismiss the Guardsmen from their COVID duties on Friday was cancelled following the governor’s request. It was previously announced that about 100 Soldiers and Airmen would remain on orders until mid-March.

“The HING must be responsive, and to do so we must anticipate needs,” Maj. Gen. Hara said in a statement. “We must organize again and resource ourselves to meet the needs of the counties and the state.”