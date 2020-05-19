Hawaii state library reopens book drops

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you have any items that need to be returned to the library, you can now do so.

The Hawaii State Library System reopened book drops at all locations except for the Liliha, McCully and Pearl City libraries.

All returns will be placed into quarantine for at least four days, so it will take some time for your library account to reflect the return.

You will not be fined during this time. Any fines from February 26 through the library’s reopening date will be waived.



For questions about library card accounts and more, library patrons can call 808-586-3500 on Oahu, or toll-free at 1-800-390-3611 for all other islands, Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The library will also not be accepting book donations.