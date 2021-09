HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, all contractors and visitors to state facilities will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

State libraries are included in this, and those who are unable to comply will be helped at the door.

Kids under 12 who aren’t eligible to get vaccinated are still welcome inside libraries but they must wear a mask at all times.