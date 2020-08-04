Hawaii State Judiciary employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the South Kohala District Court has tested positive for COVID-19.

KAMUELA, Hawaii (KHON2) – An employee at the South Kohala District Court has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hawaii State Judiciary says that the worker was asymptomatic and was tested on Saturday as a precautionary measure unrelated to work at the Judiciary.

The test came back positive this afternoon, and the employee immediately went home to self isolate.

All employees at the facility also went home to quarantine.

The courthouse will be closed tomorrow for cleaning and sanitizing, and all hearings and trials will be rescheduled.

This is the first reported case of a judiciary employee testing positive for COVID-19.

For the latest on the courts and COVID-19, visit the Judiciary’s information page.