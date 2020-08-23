HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii State FCU confirms an employee at the Kaimuki branch tested positive for the coronavirus.
Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.
The credit union said it was notified on Saturday, Aug. 22.
The worker had no contact with customers, and last worked at the Kaimuki branch on Aug. 18.
The company says the worker is self-isolating at home, and all employees that had direct contact have been asked to quarantine.
All workers were told of the positive case.
The branch is temporarily closed.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii State FCU confirms an employee at Kaimuki branch tested positive for COVID-19
- Brush fire prompts road closure on Diamond Head Road
- Kapiolani Medical Center on Oahu gets $10.7 million in federal funds for the coronavirus pandemic
- Aug. 22: One new death reported; 284 new COVID-19 cases reported brings Hawaii state total to 6,356
- Hale Nani confirms nine residents, two workers test positive for coronavirus