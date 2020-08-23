Hawaii State FCU confirms an employee at Kaimuki branch tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii State FCU confirms an employee at the Kaimuki branch tested positive for the coronavirus.

The credit union said it was notified on Saturday, Aug. 22.

The worker had no contact with customers, and last worked at the Kaimuki branch on Aug. 18.

The company says the worker is self-isolating at home, and all employees that had direct contact have been asked to quarantine.

All workers were told of the positive case.

The branch is temporarily closed.

