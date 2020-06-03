Live Now
Hawaii State Farm Fair canceled

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year’s Hawaii State Farm Fair will be a no go.

The annual event sponsored by the Hawaii Farm Bureau is normally held mid-July at Kualoa Ranch.

It typically draws 15,000 people over two days.

It takes hundreds of volunteers to put the event on.

So organizers decided to cancel this year’s event for the health and safety of everyone.

