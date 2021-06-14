2021 Hawaii State Farm Fair canceled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Farm Bureau says the 2021 Hawaii State Farm Fair is canceled.

The event usually happens in July at Kualoa Ranch with about 15,000 attendees.

“Although Hawaii’s vaccination rate is over 50% and COVID-19 daily case counts and positivity rates have been trending down, there’s still too much uncertainty whether we would able to say hold such a large gathering like the Farm Fair safely,” said Hawaii Farm Bureau Executive Director Brian Miyamoto. “The health and safety of the attendees, volunteers, farmers, ranchers, exhibitors, staff, and community remain of utmost importance. We look forward to a time when we can safely gather in large numbers again.”

The 2020 Hawaii State Farm Fair was also canceled due to the pandemic.

The Hawaii Farm Bureau started the Farm Fair in 1962 to raise awareness of Hawaii’s agricultural and ranching industry.

The annual event is a collaboration with the Hawaii Farm Bureau in partnership, the Hawaii State Department of Agriculture and Hawaii State 4-H Livestock Council.