Hawaii state epidemiologist discusses new COVID variant, latest trends

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently named a new “variant of interest” of the coronavirus, called the Mu variant, also known as B.1.621.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, a few cases were detected in the islands in June, however, the delta variant remains the most concerning COVID strain.

“Our current problems are really driven by delta, not Mu,” Dr. Kemble said on Tuesday.

Dr. Kemble said the delta variant currently accounts for over 95% of COVID cases in Hawaii.

During an interview on Wake Up 2day, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the Mu variant has been detected in every U.S. state except Nebraska.

“It appears to have peaked in July, although we don’t know that for sure. It came out of Columbia. It seems to evade antibody response to a certain degree,” Green said.

According to WHO’s weekly report, “The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape.” Since it was first identified in January 2021, WHO says there have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the Mu variant and some larger outbreaks in South America and Europe.

Green said the best thing people can still do is to get vaccinated and suggested administering 150,000 shots in the next 30 days to get Hawaii to 70% fully vaccinated. Click here to watch the full interview.

The Hawaii State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 499 new COVID cases, bringing the state total to 68,764. The state stands at 64.4% of vaccinated residents.