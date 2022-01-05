Hawaii State Capitol remains closed as COVID surge continues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol remains closed to the public out of an abundance of caution due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Capitol was scheduled to reopen its doors on Monday, Jan. 3.

“The decision to keep the building closed was a difficult one and was made to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among members, staff, visitors, and other building occupants. The building status will be reevaluated in the coming weeks,” House Speaker Scott K. Saiki said in a statement.

The Legislature will convene on Jan. 19 and is scheduled to adjourn on May 5. Floor sessions and hearings for the Senate and House will be held remotely.