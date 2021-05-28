Hawaii set to ramp up coronavirus vaccination campaign with incentives

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is about to step up vaccination efforts with help from businesses by providing incentives to those who have yet to get their shots.

Those already vaccinated need not worry, because the state says they will also be included in the campaign.

In June and beyond there will be incentives to get vaccinated and even more sites to get them done at places that might not be expected.

The Department of Health (DOH) is already coordinating with businesses like the ones in the Hawaii Restaurant Association. An email was sent to members saying June will be proclaimed Hawaii Got Vaccinated Month. Restaurants are asked to support by offering deals and prizes valued at $1,000 or more.

“It is an integrated plan to excite, invigorate, engage those who are not yet vaccinated and to offer new locations at places that they will find it convenient to go get vaccinated,” said Brooks Baehr, spokesman for the DOH.

The state says more details will be announced soon and there will be all types of prizes and deals with so many businesses eager to participate. Among them is Vacations Hawaii.

“I think giving incentives to get vaccinated is a great thing. Just in the last month, Vacations Hawaii has seen a noticeable increase in bookings, and I think the main reason is most of our customers now got their second vaccination,” said Kevin Kaneshiro, Vacations Hawaii Sales and Promotions manager.

The state says those who have already been vaccinated will not be forgotten.

“We’re not gonna leave those people behind. We think the people who have already been vaccinated, in many ways, are our heroes, and they will be included as we go forward,” said Baehr.

He adds that an ad campaign will also start during the week of Monday, May 31, featuring young people asking experts about the vaccine.

“They haven’t had the opportunity to be vaccinated quite as long as those in older populations and we want to give them that opportunity. It’s their time now to ask the questions to learn about the vaccines and to decide whether or not it’s right for them,” said Baehr.

Vaccinations will also be offered at places where people regularly gather, like beaches and shopping centers. For a list of mobile sites this weekend, click here.