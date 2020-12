HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The State Department of Health (DOH) has released more results of its contact tracing efforts, including the percentage of cases being reached. One of the goals of the case investigation metrics is to help provide feedback for health officials on how they are doing with contact tracing.

Investigation and contract tracing are key components to help stop the spread of the virus. In the new chart, the light blue bars are number of cases reported and the orange line shows what percent of those cases were reached in that week. Staffing has gone up and case counts came down since August, and officials saw an increase in percent of cases reached through October.