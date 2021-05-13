Hawaii senator calls on Gov. Ige to lift youth sports coronavirus restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz called on Hawaii Gov. David Ige to lift restrictions on youth sporting events on Thursday, May 15, in light of the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sen. Schatz is asking that parents be allowed to watch their childrens’ games as long as they are outdoors and there is still social distancing involved.

Sen. Schatz says Hawaii has done incredibly well in terms of COVID-19 numbers and vaccination rates. He added that folks should be allowed to watch their children play outdoors if they are allowed to watch sports on a TV inside of a restaurant.

In a letter to Gov. Ige, Sen. Schatz said:

“I urgently ask you to reevaluate your prohibition on parents and guardians watching youth sports. We already allow people on beaches, to watch sports in bars, and to do other outdoor activities, but yet we do not allow parents and guardians to watch their kids play youth sports outside in the sunshine and open air. Lifting your prohibition on parents and guardians watching their kids play youth sports and youth surf and outrigger canoe paddling contests can be done while remaining consistent with public health guidelines.” Sen. Brian Schatz letter to Gov. David Ige

Gov. Ige says he is still reviewing Schatz’s request and adds that Hawaii’s youngest population has not been vaccinated yet.

