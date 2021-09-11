Hawaii Senate hosts virtual prayer rally to commemorate 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A prayer rally was held on Zoom to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Hawaii State Sen. Bennette Misalucha coordinated prayers from leaders of various churches on Zoom, and the rally was also livestreamed. There were performances of hula, violin and signing.
Some of the participants included:
- Roman Catholic Church Bishop Larry Silva
- Aiea Hongwanji
- Tenrikyo Koshinokuni Hawaii Church
- St. Timothy’s Church
- St. Elizabeth’s Church
- Our Savior Lutheran
- Pearlside Church
- Our Lady of Good Counsel Church,
- Iglesia ni Christo (Church of Christ)
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Newtown Ward
- Hawaiian Pentecostal Full Gospel Assembly
- Mrs. Hawaiʻi USA 2021 Lei Llanos
- Honolulu Symphony violinist Daniel Padilla
- Broadway star Kristian Lei
- Pearl City High School ensemble
As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, we are also saddened by today’s sadSenator Bennette Misalucha
conditions around the world due to COVID, natural disasters and ravages of war. This event is an
opportunity for our ‘Aiea/Pearl City communities to gather together in unity, to focus on the
things we can be grateful for. Whatever religious affiliations we may be part of whatever
challenges we may face, as a community, we have reasons to hope.
District 16 – Pearl City, Momilani, Pearlridge, ‘Aiea, Royal Summit, ‘Aiea Heights, Newtown, Waimalu, Hālawa and Pearl Harbor
Due to the pandemic, the prayer rally was held virtually.