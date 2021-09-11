Hawaii Senate hosts virtual prayer rally to commemorate 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A prayer rally was held on Zoom to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Hawaii State Sen. Bennette Misalucha coordinated prayers from leaders of various churches on Zoom, and the rally was also livestreamed. There were performances of hula, violin and signing.

Some of the participants included:

Roman Catholic Church Bishop Larry Silva

Aiea Hongwanji

Tenrikyo Koshinokuni Hawaii Church

St. Timothy’s Church

St. Elizabeth’s Church

Our Savior Lutheran

Pearlside Church

Our Lady of Good Counsel Church,

Iglesia ni Christo (Church of Christ)

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Newtown Ward

Hawaiian Pentecostal Full Gospel Assembly

Mrs. Hawaiʻi USA 2021 Lei Llanos

Honolulu Symphony violinist Daniel Padilla

Broadway star Kristian Lei

Pearl City High School ensemble

As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, we are also saddened by today’s sad

conditions around the world due to COVID, natural disasters and ravages of war. This event is an

opportunity for our ‘Aiea/Pearl City communities to gather together in unity, to focus on the

things we can be grateful for. Whatever religious affiliations we may be part of whatever

challenges we may face, as a community, we have reasons to hope.

Senator Bennette Misalucha

District 16 – Pearl City, Momilani, Pearlridge, ‘Aiea, Royal Summit, ‘Aiea Heights, Newtown, Waimalu, Hālawa and Pearl Harbor

Due to the pandemic, the prayer rally was held virtually.