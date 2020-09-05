Schools and businesses are taking contact tracing into their own hands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some businesses and schools are doing their own contact tracing in light of the shakeups at the Hawaii Department of Health and the issues with its contact tracing program.

Contact tracers are tasked with identifying and communicating with people who’ve come in close contact with those who have COVID-19. Their job is to stay in communication with the contacts for 14 days in case they develop the virus. When the Department of Health dropped the ball on their contact tracing program, some decided that it was time to trace contacts independently.

The point of contact tracing is to stop the spread of the virus.

“If you get to people in the first day or two you can contain their contacts, you can prevent large spread and prevent hospitalization. It’s really central to what all the successful countries and states have done. It’s not the only weapon you’ve got but it’s one of the best ones,” explained Lieutenant Governor and Hawaii Healthcare Liaison Dr. Josh Green.

Queen’s Medical Center’s internal infection control coordinators have always done cluster and outbreak investigations. But since they had their first exposure to COVID-19 in May–when a staff member tested positive–more resources have been earmarked for tracing, according to Queen’s Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Erlaine Bello.

“We’re using our internal staff. We have tapped into other departments to help us out when there’s a large exposure. Pretty much we’re on call 24/7,” said Bello.

Bello said they hired additional contact tracers, nearly doubling the number of people dedicated to it.

“All of the additional contact tracers that we’ve hired have completed the UH (contact tracing training) program. But we will give them additional instruction. We have to train them for the individual unique things about our system.”

Hospitals aren’t the only places doing independent contact tracing.

Le Jardin Academy Head of School Earl Kim said his staff started training contact tracers this summer.

“We read in the paper that there were some delays in contact tracing with the spike in infections and we needed a work around cause one of the criteria for returning to campus was that we would have rapid contact tracing and rapid test results,” explained Kim.

Kim said 10 staff members took the free “COVID-19 Contact Tracing: A Course from Johns Hopkins” via the Johns Hopkins University website. Kim said the course takes roughly six hours to complete. You can take it at your own pace, and the course culminates with a test.

“It kind of became a thing because it’s just interesting to learn about the virus and how it spreads. It became something of an internal competition to see who could best the other in the test at the end of the course,” Kim said.

Le Jardin Academy put what they learned into action when the school recently had its first case of COVID-19 on campus.

“We’re pleased that it turned out well for everybody involved. The family is doing well we hear and the child so that’s great. All of our first degree contacts came back negative, which is wonderful news for everybody. And it also gave us a little confidence that the work we put in was beneficial — that it actually had a positive impact.”

Lt. Gov. Green said he is in favor of businesses and schools taking the initiative and doing their own contact tracing.

“When you know you’re own people, you can do it. They sometimes say that you have to have more technical skills and medical skills. I find that you have to have good communication skills. You obviously should be careful about people’s private information but it’s like in a family when it’s Le Jardin or if it’s Kamehameha Schools or others it’s fine by me,” Green said. “I think that we make too much at some of the hurdles to get people into the contact tracing discipline and we delay ourselves. I’m really proud of them for doing it.”

