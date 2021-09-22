Hawaii rideshare company now offering option to choose vaccinated drivers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A locally-owned rideshare company is now offering riders the option to choose drivers who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Holoholo said it’s the first rideshare company to offer this service. The new option is available when booking a ride in the app or website.

“We want all riders to feel safe when riding with holoholo,” CEO Cecil Morton said in a statement. “Giving them the option to ride with a vaccinated driver helps provide our guests with peace of mind.”

Drivers interested in adding this service can upload their vaccination card on the company’s driver app.

For more information on the vaccination option or to learn how to book a ride, click here.