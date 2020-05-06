Hawaii restaurants can get online ordering installed for free during pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When COVID-19 reached Hawaii, restaurants like Cafe Maharani took a major hit.

“When we started doing take out, it was pretty scary. We didn’t know what to do or how to survive. Sales were down I would say about 40-50%,” said co-owner of Cafe Maharani Chris Rahman.

Cafe Maharani has been in business for 20 years. Rahman said switching to take-out only was tough.

“People on the phone take a long time. When people don’t get connected, they get really irritated that they cannot get in touch,” Rahman said about the problem with not having online ordering as an option.

Seeing the issue restaurants like Cafe Maharani faced, Francis Tulu, the CEO of CompuTant, a point of sales company, decided to help out local eateries.

“What if we set up an online ordering system for you at no cost for six months?” Tulu said. “The first thing we did is we started with my brother’s restaurant [Cafe Maharani].”

CompuTant installs online ordering for restaurants, but now it is offering the service for free to any Hawaii restaurant for the next six months.

“Sales went up pretty good. We are doing I would say close to 80-90% what our business actually was,” Rahman said about the benefit of online ordering.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association encourages all restaurants to take advantage of the offer and implement online ordering during the pandemic.

“It’s hoping that we’ll be able to increase their sales to the restaurant. Everybody is on apps today right? So everybody is using apps to order their food. It’s so much quicker. You just swing by and pick it up,” Sheryl Matsuoka, the Executive Director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association.

Cafe Maharani plans on keeping the online ordering option for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 80° 65°

Thursday

78° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 78° 65°

Friday

78° / 65°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 78° 65°

Saturday

80° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 80° 65°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Monday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

79°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
73°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
70°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

67°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
67°

67°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

Trending Stories