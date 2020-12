HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Restaurant Card from the state expires on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

Any unspent money on the cards will go back to the state.

According to the Hawaii Restaurant Association, as of Dec.13 more than 148,000 cards were issued statewide with more than $74 million on them.

More than $11.5 million have not yet been spent.