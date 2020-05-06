Live Now
Mayor Caldwell discusses relief plan for taxpayers in response to the adverse economic effects of the pandemic.

Hawaii Restaurant Association works towards reopening restaurants

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige took a big step toward reopening Hawaii’s economy, giving shopping malls, retail businesses, and other entities the green light to reopen later this week. However, restaurants must still remain closed for now. But changes are in the works, as the The Hawaii Restaurant Association has drafted guidelines for reopening that have been sent to the governor. Tom Jones chairman of the Hawaii Restaurant Association, joined us this morning to discuss those guidelines and the steps to reopening. 

