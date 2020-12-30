Hawaii Restaurant Association launches Business Holiday Card program

File – The Hawaii Restaurant Association is reminding local businesses that the Business Holiday Card program is an extension of the Hawaii Restaurant Card program that ended on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and the new holiday cards can be used through Sunday, March 31, 2021. COURTESY: HAWAII RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Restaurant Association is reminding local businesses that the Business Holiday Card program is an extension of the Hawaii Restaurant Card program that ended on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and the new holiday cards can be used through Sunday, March 31, 2021.

The Business Holiday Card is bright green in color to differentiate from the previous blue Hawaii Restaurant Card, but operates similarly to the original.

The new Card can be used for food purchases at Hawaii Restaurants, fast food establishments, bakeries and for food catering that accepts Debit Mastercard.

Cardholders may also use the Business Holiday Card to purchase alcohol and add a tip since no CARES Act funds were used in the program.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association says, over 150 Hawaii business have purchased the Holiday Cards as gifts to their employees, clients, partners and more.

To order Business Holiday Cards, click here.