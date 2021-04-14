Hawaii residents weigh in on coronavirus vaccine exemptions for travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, April 14, Gov. David Ige and State Adjutant Gen. Kenneth Hara met to further discuss adding a COVID-19 vaccine exemption to the Safe Travels program.

KHON spoke to residents at the Honolulu airport to find out what they think if the state implemented a vaccine passport program.

One traveler said she’s waiting for her test result before heading back to Kauai.

“I’m learning holistic approach and health eating and healthy living. I’m in that field, so I don’t like to drug myself. But if it’s for convenience for travel, I will do it,” said Sugar Gantsojt. “If it’s not a requirement, I can just take the test and go around because I’m really not into vaccines and stuff.”

Another traveler from the Big Island came to Oahu for a one-day medical appointment. She thinks a Safe Travels vaccine card is a good idea but is concerned about people making fake ones.

“It needs to be more professionally done. Anyone could actually make it up on the computer,” said Joelyn Coito. “They just have to look at it in a bigger way before they implement it out. They should look at if it’s going to work out right, what’s the pros and cons about it.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said that the proposal would allow anyone who has been vaccinated — after about 14 days from the time that they got their shot — to be able to travel inter-island freely without any other test.

“There are some nuances, like children will not be vaccinated, so they would still need to be tested. We’re still going to be safe,” said Green.