Hawaii residents may schedule slots to speak with an investigator about complex UI claims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) will begin accepting telephone appointments for certain unemployment insurance claims beginning Aug. 16. These appointments are for those with complex and disputed claims that need to be examined.

Claimants can request appointments here to schedule their slots, which become available after Aug. 23.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“The adjudication process requires detailed fact-finding and can include information provided by both the claimant as well as the separating employer,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “Overpayments also fall within this category of claims that require due process to make a fair and impartial determination.”

Eligibility determinations are subject to appeal by either the claimant or the employer who does not agree with the outcome. The adjudication process is separate from the undisputed unemployment insurance benefits process; UI Call Center workers do not have access to adjudication information.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

NOTE: Unemployment benefits are not available to employees who are terminated for cause, quit their job without good cause, or refuse to return to work.