Hawaii residents 60 and older can start getting the COVID vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents 60 years and older can begin getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

Providers have already been taking appointments.

If you don’t already have one, you may have to wait to get your shot.

Health officials say to check regularly until a spot opens up.

They hope to open vaccines up to the next age group in a couple of weeks.

“So age 60 and up in the state of Hawaii, please sign up today either through hawaii covid19.com or pharmacy programs,” said. Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “They are ready to vaccinate you. I would expect in two weeks we’ll drop the age further, maybe down to 50.”

