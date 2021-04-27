Hawaii reports first pediatric death attributed to COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reported the state’s first pediatric COVID-19 death on Tuesday, April 27.

The boy, who is 10-years-old or younger, has underlying health conditions. He and his parents were visiting Hawaii from another state.

The boy experienced COVID-19 symptoms shortly after arrival and was taken to a hospital where he died. Both parents were fully vaccinated before making the trip to Hawaii.

“While we mourn all victims of COVID-19, today’s announcement of the death of a child from this virus is especially heartbreaking,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement on Tuesday. “Dawn and I express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this child. The state and counties will continue to make responsible decisions on COVID restrictions based on science, with the goal of protecting the health and safety of the people of Hawaii.”

The state death toll rises to 479.