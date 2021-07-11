Hawaii reports first fully-vaccinated coronavirus death



HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health confirms an Oahu man older than 80, was hospitalized with multiple underlying conditions, who was fully vaccinated, died of COVID-19.



The department reports there have been about 120 COVID-19 deaths since the first people in Hawaii were fully vaccinated in January.

This is the first death of a fully-vaccinated person.

The department says more than 99% of the deaths have been in unvaccinated people, and 98% of those hospitalized recently have been unvaccinated.