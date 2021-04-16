Hawaii reports 98 Coronavirus cases, one new death



HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 98 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday, April 16.

As a result of updated information, one case on Oahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts, and one case on Oahu was recategorized to Maui.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 67 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 3 on the Big Island, 17 on Maui and 11 Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 31,171.

The state death toll rises to 474.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: