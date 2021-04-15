Hawaii reports 98 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 98 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday, April 15.

As a result of updated information, two cases on Oahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 59 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 14 on the Big Island, 24 on Maui and one on Molokai.

That brings state total to 31,075.

The state death toll stands at 473.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: