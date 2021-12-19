Hawaii reports 972 COVID cases, 2 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 972 new coronavirus cases, and two new deaths on Sunday, Dec. 19.

There are 877 coronavirus on Oahu, 29 on the Big Island, 14 on Kauai, 38 on Maui, and 14 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 92,746.

The state death toll rises to 1,072.

The state stands at 73.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

