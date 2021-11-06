Hawaii reports 97 COVID cases, 6 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 97 new coronavirus cases, and six new deaths on Saturday, Nov. 6.

There are 43 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 22 on the Big Island, 8 on Kauai, 15 on Maui, and nine diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 84,911.

The state death toll rises to 950.

The state stands at 71.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: