Hawaii reports 961 COVID cases, 2 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 961 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

There are 866 coronavirus on Oahu, 21 on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, 58 on Maui, two on Lanai, one on Molokai and six diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 95,254.

The state death toll rose to 1,074.

The state stands at 73.7% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

