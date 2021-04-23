Hawaii reports 94 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 94 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday, April 22.

As a result of updated information, four cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim.

There are 73 coronavirus cases on Oahu, four on the Big Island, 12 on Maui, one on Molokai and four Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 31,751.