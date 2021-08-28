Hawaii reports 938 COVID cases, five new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 938 new coronavirus cases, and five new deaths on Saturday, Aug. 28.

There are 693 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 116 on the Big Island, 31 on Kauai, 87 on Maui, and 11 residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 60,551.

The state death toll rises to 587.

The state stands at 62.6% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: