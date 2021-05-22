Hawaii reports 93 coronavirus cases and no new deaths

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reports 93 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for Saturday, May 22, 2021.

There are 65 coronavirus cases on Oahu, one on the Big Island, 15 on Maui, one on Molokai, and three diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 35,819.

The state death toll remains at 494.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 2,777 (1)

Honolulu: 26,134 (65)

Kauai: 313

Maui: 3,602 (15)

Lanai: 112

Molokai: 51 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,164 (3)

Required Hospitalization: 2,286 (6)

Deaths: 494

Cases in the past 14 days: 1,032