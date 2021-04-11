Hawaii reports 92 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 92 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Sunday, April 11.

That brings state total to 30,776.

There are 72 coronavirus cases on Oahu, six on the Big Island, 11 on Maui and three residents diagnosed out of state.

The state death toll remains at 471.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: