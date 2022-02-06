Hawaii reports 916 COVID cases, 4 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 916 new coronavirus cases, and four new deaths on Sunday, Feb. 6.

There are 537 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 155 on the Big Island, 95 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 107 on Maui, one on Molokai, and 18 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 226,451.



The state death toll rises to 1,226.



The state stands at 75% of vaccinated residents.



Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: