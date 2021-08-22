Hawaii reports 893 COVID cases, one new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 893 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Sunday, Aug. 22.

There are 596 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 37 on Kauai, 83 on Maui, 11 on Molokai, and eight residents diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 56,099.

The state death toll rises to 564.

The state stands at 61.7% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website:

Check out more news from around Hawaii