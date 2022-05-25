HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,924 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths in the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 6,475 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 1,102 on the Big Island, 443 on Kauai, 11 on Lanai, 772 on Maui, 18 on Molokai, and 103 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 274,495.

The state death toll rose to 1,451.

The state stands at 77.5% of vaccinated residents.

The daily average cases are 925 and the average test positivity rate is 16.9%.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: