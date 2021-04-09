Hawaii reports 87 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: AP

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 87 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Friday, April 9.

There are 66 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 4 on the Big Island, 11 on Maui and 5 residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, DOH removed one case from the total count.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 30,571.

The state death toll remains at 470.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,561 (4)
  • Honolulu: 23,603 (66)
  • Kauai: 199 (0)
  • Maui: 3,078 (11)
  • Lanai: 111 (0)
  • Molokai: 34 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 985 (5)
  • Required Hospitalization: 2,039 (4)
  • Deaths: 470
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,312

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories