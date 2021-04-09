Hawaii reports 87 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 87 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Friday, April 9.
There are 66 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 4 on the Big Island, 11 on Maui and 5 residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, DOH removed one case from the total count.
That brings state total to 30,571.
The state death toll remains at 470.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 2,561 (4)
- Honolulu: 23,603 (66)
- Kauai: 199 (0)
- Maui: 3,078 (11)
- Lanai: 111 (0)
- Molokai: 34 (0)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 985 (5)
- Required Hospitalization: 2,039 (4)
- Deaths: 470
- Cases in the past 14 days: 1,312