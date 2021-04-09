Hawaii reports 87 Coronavirus cases, no new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 87 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Friday, April 9.

There are 66 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 4 on the Big Island, 11 on Maui and 5 residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, DOH removed one case from the total count.

That brings state total to 30,571.

The state death toll remains at 470.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: