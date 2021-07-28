Hawaii reports 85 Coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 85 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Wednesday, July 28.

Wednesday’s numbers are a partial count, the Department of Health announced, citing an electronic lab reporting system interruption.

The DOH told KHON2 the issue has been addressed and lab reports should be caught up by noon on Thursday. The July 29 case count is expected to include cases from both July 26 and July 27 cases that were not included in Wednesday’s tally.

There are 50 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 18 on the Big Island, three on Kauai and 17 on Maui. Three cases diagnosed out of state have been removed from the count.

That brings the state total to 41,069.

The state death toll rises to 532.

The state stands at 59.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 3,785 (18)

Honolulu: 29,909 (50)

Kauai: 522 (3)

Maui: 4,978 (17)

Lanai: 117

Molokai: 81

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 1,677 (-3)

Required Hospitalization: 2,672

Deaths: 532

Cases in the past 14 days: 2,185

Probable Cases