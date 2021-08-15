Hawaii reports 845 COVID cases, four new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 845 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Sunday, Aug. 15.

There are 543 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 147 on the Big Island, 46 on Kauai, 85 on Maui, six on Molokai, two on Lanai and 16 diagnosed out of state.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

That brings the state total to 51,200.

The state death toll rises to 552.

The state stands at 61.2% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: