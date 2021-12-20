Hawaii reports 840 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 840 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Dec. 20.

There are 742 coronavirus on Oahu, 26 on the Big Island, 21 on Kauai, 42 on Maui, three on Lanai, one on Molokai and five diagnosed out of state.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

That brings the state total to 93,586

The state death toll remains at 1,072.

The state stands at 73.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: