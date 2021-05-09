Hawaii reports 84 coronavirus cases, 1 new death

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 84 COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday, May 9.

There are 49 coronavirus cases on Oahu, eight on the Big Island, 16 on Maui and eight residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, one case on Maui was recategorized to out-of-state, one case from out-of-state was recategorized to Oahu, and three cases on Oahu were removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 33,207.

The state death toll rises to 488.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: