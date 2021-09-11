Hawaii reports 836 COVID cases, 12 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 836 new coronavirus cases, and 12 new deaths on Saturday, Sept. 11.

There are 606 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 106 cases on the Big Island, 32 on Kauai, three on Lanai, 80 on Maui, two on Molokai, and seven diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 71,156.

The state death toll rises to 653.

On Maui, a man in his 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized died.

Oahu, eight people died.

A man in his 50s with no underlying conditions died at home.

Two men in in their 60ss with underlying conditions who were hospitalized died.

A woman in her 60s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized died.

A woman in her 70s with no underlying conditions who was hospitalized died.

Two men in their 80s with underlying conditions died at home.

A woman in her 80s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized died.

On the Big Island three people died.

A man in his 30s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized died.

A man in his 50s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized died.

A woman in her 70s with underlying conditions who was hospitalized died.

Hawaii stands at 64.9% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: