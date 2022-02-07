Hawaii reports 833 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 833 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Feb. 7.

There are 488 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 125 on the Big Island, 94 on Kauai, seven on Lanai, 92 on Maui, four on Molokai, and 23 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 227,284.

The state death toll remains at 1,226.

The state stands at 75.1% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: