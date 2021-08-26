Hawaii reports 831 COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 831 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Aug. 26.

There are 511 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 176 on the Big Island, 32 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 102 on Maui, two on Molokai and seven residents diagnosed out of state.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news

That brings the state total to 58,578.

The state death toll remains 573.

The state stands at 62.3% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth breakdown from the DOH’s website: