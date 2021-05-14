Hawaii reports 83 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 83 new COVID-19 cases and one new death for Friday, May 14.

There are 64 cases on Oahu, 12 on Maui, one on the Big Island, two on Kauai, one on Molokai and three Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 33,533.

The state death toll rises to 490.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: