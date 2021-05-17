Hawaii reports 83 coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 83 coronavirus cases for Monday, May 17.

There are 54 coronavirus cases on Oahu, seven on the Big Island, six on Maui and six residents diagnosed out of state. As a result of updated information, eight cases on Oahu and two cases on Maui were removed from the counts.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

That brings state total to 33,834.

The state death toll remains 492.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: