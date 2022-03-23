HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 827 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths for the last week.

The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts.

There are 517 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 53 on the Big Island, 84 on Kauai, 68 on Maui, two on Molokai, and 103 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 239,591.

The state death toll rose to 1,373.

The state stands at 76.8% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website: